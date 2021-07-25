One person in custody after Windsor Heights standoff with police

Windsor Heights Police have taken a 37-year-old man into custody after gunshots were fired at patrol cars Saturday night.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights Police have taken a 37-year-old man into custody after allegedly shooting at police Saturday night.

Police were responding to a domestic call involving a firearm in the 7000 block of Jefferson Avenue and heard gunfire as they arrived.

At that time, Polk County 911 sent out a "Code Red" alert to the surrounding area advising residents to shelter in place.

Several shots were fired near police and two patrol cars were damaged from gunfire.

“It is an absolute miracle none of the officers responding to this incident were injured," said Chad McCluskey, Windsor Heights public safety director .

Charges against the Windsor Heights resident taken into custody are pending.