Police: Drive-by shooting at Knapp Center Sunday night

Des Moines Police say no injuries were reported.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman was arrested and five juveniles were detained Sunday night after police say they were involved in a drive-by shooting.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, janitors at the Knapp Center called 911 just before midnight to report a drive-by. Upon arrival police found BB pellet damage to a window.

The woman arrested was found with a pistol and has been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Versteegh. She is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.