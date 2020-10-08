x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Police: Drive-by shooting at Knapp Center Sunday night

Des Moines Police say no injuries were reported.
Credit: Polk County Jail

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman was arrested and five juveniles were detained Sunday night after police say they were involved in a drive-by shooting.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, janitors at the Knapp Center called 911 just before midnight to report a drive-by. Upon arrival police found BB pellet damage to a window.

The woman arrested was found with a pistol and has been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Versteegh. She is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police say there were no injuries.