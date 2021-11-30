Countdown to Opening Day: I-74 Bridge celebration commences

From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the public has a chance to be the first to set foot on the bridge before its official opening to motorists.

MOLINE, Ill. — The day many Quad Citizens have long awaited for has arrived. Soon motorists will be able to drive on the Illinois-bound side of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, but before that, the public will have an opportunity to walk across the bridge during Wednesday's festivities.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, featuring words from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials from Illinois and Iowa. Then, the pedestrian crossing goes from 1-4 p.m.