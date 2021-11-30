x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Countdown to Opening Day: I-74 Bridge celebration commences

From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the public has a chance to be the first to set foot on the bridge before its official opening to motorists.

MOLINE, Ill. — The day many Quad Citizens have long awaited for has arrived. Soon motorists will be able to drive on the Illinois-bound side of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, but before that, the public will have an opportunity to walk across the bridge during Wednesday's festivities.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, featuring words from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials from Illinois and Iowa. Then, the pedestrian crossing goes from 1-4 p.m.

People interested in walking the bridge can park and take shuttles from the TaxSlayer Center, or walk to the entrance at the River Drive ramp in Moline.

Check back here to watch the live ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Related Articles

In Other News

Showing off Christmas lights around the metro