Countdown to Opening Day: I-74 Bridge celebration commences

MOLINE, Ill. — The day many Quad Citizens have long awaited for has arrived. Soon motorists will be able to drive on the Illinois-bound side of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, but before that, the public will have an opportunity to walk across the bridge during Wednesday's festivities.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, featuring words from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials from Illinois and Iowa. Then, the pedestrian crossing goes from 1-4 p.m.
People interested in walking the bridge can park and take shuttles from the TaxSlayer Center, or walk to the entrance at the River Drive ramp in Moline.