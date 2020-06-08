Orange City woman accused of price gouging hundreds of products amid pandemic

The Iowa Attorney General is accusing Brenda Noteboom of listing and selling approximately 320 products at an excessive price on eBay.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A woman is being accused of price gouging hundreds of products online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is suing Brenda Noteboom saying that she listed and sold approximately 320 products such as toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting and sanitizing items at excessive prices earning more than $5,500. At one point Noteboom had Charmin toilet paper listed for $44.

Brenda is the sister of Michael Noteboom who was sued by Miller for price gouging in April.