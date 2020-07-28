Orange Theory Fitness says they're doing everything they can to make guests feel safe while getting the workout they're looking for.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Classes are back and busy at Orange Theory Fitness in Davenport. Owner Nichole Geesey says they had to close for two months this spring because of the coronavirus.

"It was a little bit shocking," she says. "We were running business as usual. Business was great."

Members are welcomed back now with some changes of course.

Classes are smaller, and some of the equipment had to be removed to create enough space between members.

They also ramped up their cleaning routine.

"Like reopening a brand new store," Geesey says. "Trying to figure out all the little details to make sure everyone coming in was safe."

They already did a lot of cleaning, wiping down equipment after each class. Now, they've added a fogger, which sprays sanitizer throughout the entire workout room.

Fitness coach Jessica O'Hara says the members have taken all the changes in stride.

"I feel our members have responded really well and everyone`s doing their part," she says. "So it`s worked out really well."

Geesey says she is worried a spike in COVID cases could force her to close again. But she says she wants to focus on the positives.

"We heard from a lot of people, who were like, 'My sanity just needs this to come back. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, this was my one hour to not worry about it,'" she says.