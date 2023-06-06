Advocates encourage domestic violence victims to create holistic safety plan

While an order of protection can be a great tool in providing victim's safety, advocates encourage domestic violence victims to create a holistic safety plan.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you or someone you know needs help in an abusive relationship call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788.

On May 25, a judge granted a 25-year-old woman a protective order against Nathan Bahr.

The next day, Bahr allegedly murdered the woman.

Advocates say this kind of elevated violence after filing an order of protection is not uncommon for victims.

"Though they can be helpful, they can also increase risk," said Kirsten Faisal, director of training for the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "Sometimes, even though they're not sure what's going to happen, they'll say 'it might be risky, but I'm gonna go ahead and try this anyway'. Because we don't have very many tools or options for people."

A previous study by the Iowa Department of Human Rights found protective orders were violated 16% in the year studied.

ICADV says this doesn't mean victims shouldn't seek the orders, but rather make sure its one piece of a holistic safety plan.

"Safety planning could look different for different people," said Faisal.

Faisal says this could mean beefing up security through changing locks, installing new doorbell cameras or motion lights, and keeping old phones charged and in places that may come in handy. She says even without a phone plan, those phones will get through to 911 dispatchers.

"Having those tucked away in places where I have an emergency phone in the garage, I have a phone if I have to run and hide in the bedroom," Faisal said. "That can be part of safety planning, what's gonna just give you that edge."