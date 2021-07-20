Officials confirm fire at Osceola Airport hanger Tuesday night

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Crews are battling a fire at the Osceola Airport hanger Tuesday night, the Osceola Fire Department confirmed with Local 5.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Firefighters from across the area have responded to the incident, but the Osceola Fire Department did not give specifics on what cities they came from.
Local 5 has reached out to the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and other first responders in the area to find out more information.
