71-year-old Oskalooska man rescued after 4 hours on Des Moines River

Officials with the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office believe the man survived because he was wearing a life jacket.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An older man was rescued from the Des Moines river around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Oskalooska man was found around the 1300 block of River Road after floating for around four hours, according to a Mahaska County Sheriff's Office press release.

Rescue boats from both the Oskaloosa and Eddyville Fire Department responded to reports that a canoe and personal items were floating down the river at approximately 3 p.m.

He first capsized somewhere in Marion County around 3 p.m. and then floated to Mahaska County. Officials believe the man survived because he was wearing a life jacket.

The man was taken to the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital as a precautionary measure.