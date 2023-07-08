Records show 2 Ottumwa firefighters engaged in sexual activity while on duty

City records show former firefighters Dillon McPherson and Derek Fye each engaged in sexual activity while on duty for the Ottumwa Fire Department.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Through a public records request, Local 5 News has learned more about what led up to three Ottumwa firefighters being fired or resigning from the department after an internal investigation.

Firefighters Dillon McPherson and Derek Fye engaged in some type of sexual activity while on duty within the department facilities or equipment, the documents show.

McPherson chose to resign before termination while Dillon was fired. A letter sent from the city human resources director to McPherson and Dillon outlines some of the reasons for their separation.

Some of these include:

"No city employee shall knowingly and willfully use public facilities for his/her own personal use."

"Members shall not engage in any sexual activity while on duty."

"Permitting unauthorized persons to ride in fire vehicles, except on departmental business, is prohibited."

"No member shall engage in discussions to the detriment of discipline and shall not speak lightly of the age, sex, color, race, religion or nationality of any person or group of persons."

"Fighting, excessive noise, and horseplay or conduct that is disruptive to other employees, is prohibited."

A third firefighter was fired as a result of this investigation.

In a termination letter to former Ottumwa Fire Captain Bill Keith, the city outlines what led to his dismissal, saying during the internal investigation, "it was founded that under your orders as Captain, you failed to adequately lead those under your command and further displaying an attitude of indifference toward holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department and the City of Ottumwa."

Last week, the city released a statement about the situation, explaining Fye and McPherson faced termination for violating department rules, while Keith failed to "adequately lead those under his command".

The city said the decision was made after a thorough investigation, and the newly-open positions will be filled as soon as possible.

"We are committed to a continuity of public service as we work through the staffing changes and will contact relevant staff to discuss the temporary distribution of responsibilities related to the departure of these individuals ... We appreciate the community’s support and understanding during this sensitive time," the post reads in part.