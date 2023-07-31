Ottumwa firefighters, captain fired for actions that 'violated department rules'

The city said firefighters Derek Fye and Dillon McPherson faced termination for violating department rules, and Captain Bill Keith failed to "adequately lead" them.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two Ottumwa firefighters and a captain have been "separated from the City of Ottumwa" after an investigation into their actions.

The city released a statement about the situation Monday afternoon, explaining that firefighters Derek Fye and Dillon McPherson faced termination for violating department rules, while Captain Bill Keith failed to "adequately lead those under his command".

Dillon and Keith were fired, but McPherson chose to resign before termination.

The city said the decision was made after a thorough investigation, and the newly-open positions will be filled as soon as possible.

"We are committed to a continuity of public service as we work through the staffing changes and will contact relevant staff to discuss the temporary distribution of responsibilities related to the departure of these individuals ... We appreciate the community’s support and understanding during this sensitive time," the post reads in part.

