1 dead after house fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man is dead after a house fire in Ottumwa on Tuesday, the city of Ottumwa said on Facebook.

Officials initially responded to the scene on 611 S. Adella at 5 p.m. to perform a welfare check.

The responding officer smelled smoke and noticed the windows were black, prompting them to call the fire department.

The fire department arrived shortly after 5 p.m., the post says. Upon entering the house, first responders found the body of a male occupant.

According to the city, the fire began in the living room and eventually self-extinguished due to lack of oxygen. The fire was likely caused by a propane heater that ignited nearby combustibles.

The deceased man was identified as 79-year-old Jerry Lee Blomgren.