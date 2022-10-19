1 dead after house fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man is dead after a house fire in Ottumwa on Tuesday, the city of Ottumwa said on Facebook.
Officials initially responded to the scene on 611 S. Adella at 5 p.m. to perform a welfare check.
The responding officer smelled smoke and noticed the windows were black, prompting them to call the fire department.
The fire department arrived shortly after 5 p.m., the post says. Upon entering the house, first responders found the body of a male occupant.
According to the city, the fire began in the living room and eventually self-extinguished due to lack of oxygen. The fire was likely caused by a propane heater that ignited nearby combustibles.
The deceased man was identified as 79-year-old Jerry Lee Blomgren.
Two smoke alarms were present in the home; however, one had no batteries and the other had a dead battery, causing both alarms to fail.
