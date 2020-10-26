Ottumwa police looking for parents of child found walking around town alone

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Police Department is attempting to locate the parents of a young boy found walking in town by himself Monday morning.

The department was contacted around 10 a.m. Monday about the child walking near the intersection of Second Street and Cooper Street in Ottumwa, according to a Facebook post.

"Officers proceeded to go door-to-door looking for the parents and inquiring if they knew where the child may reside, but were unable to locate where the child came from," the post reads. "The child is currently safe at the Ottumwa Police Department.

The department says the Black male is approximately 2-to-3 years old and was found wearing a green and orange camo sweatshirt and pants.