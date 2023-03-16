Ottumwa police arrest suspect after finding alleged kidnapping victim

The victim told officers she'd been held captive by at least one person and "was not free to leave."

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A woman who was allegedly kidnapped and held captive for several days in Ottumwa was located Wednesday afternoon, according to Ottumwa police.

Police believe she came to Ottumwa on Thursday, March 9, to clean out her apartment. She never returned home.

She was reported missing Tuesday, March 14, and found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue in Ottumwa.

The victim told officers she'd been held captive by at least one person and "was not free to leave." She also claimed to have been physically and sexually assaulted by one suspect.

Following an investigation, police have arrested and charged 43-year-old Ottumwa resident Michael Eastwood for the kidnapping.

