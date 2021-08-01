Ottumwa Police looking for missing woman

60-year-old Helen Elizabeth Showalter was reported missing Saturday.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Police Department is looking for Helen Elizabeth Showalter, a 60-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday.

Showalter has preexisting medical conditions and doesn't have her medication with her, according to police.

Showalter reportedly walked away from a vehicle near Garrison Rock Park in Wapello County. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes.