Ottumwa police searching for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

Police said Connie Turner was last seen at a gas station Tuesday night.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Police Department is asking for help finding Connie Turner, an 81-year-old woman with dementia.

Police said Turner was reported missing after she went for a walk and did not return home. She was last seen at 8 p.m. at a Casey's on 346 Richmond Ave.

Turner is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a light-colored blouse and dark blue jeans.