COVID-19 outbreak reported at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A total of 39 inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Dept. of Corrections (DOC).

A release from the DOC reported an inmate between the ages of 18 and 40 tested positive for the virus. The DOC said he experienced mild symptoms.

The following day, the DOC started conducting "extensive testing" at the facility. Since the initial confirmed positive, a total of 373 more tests were administered with assistance from the Webster County Department of Public Health.

A total of 317 inmates and 56 staff members were tested, and 41 tests came back positive. Three staff members and 39 inmates were positive.

All positive inmates have been placed in an isolation area within the facility, according to the DOC. The staff that have tested positive are recovering from their homes.

The DOC said more than 100 tests have results pending as of Monday, and they are expecting to conduct more tests over the "next several weeks" to continue mitigation strategies.

The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility hasn't experienced difficulties in isolating inmates since the department "paused" admissions for a month in mid-April, according to the DOC. The facility's population as of Monday is 1,102.

The majority of inmates that tested positive at the facility haven't developed serious symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

Most inmates that have tested positive are asymptomatic, experiencing mild symptoms or have already recovered.