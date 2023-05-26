Ames leaders share new housing match option ahead of RAGBRAI

AMES, Iowa — The City of Ames' convention and visitors bureau, Discover Ames, is searching for host families before RAGBRAI sweeps through the area this summer.
The city has created a housing match website.
It allows riders and hosts to set up profiles and match with one another.
Riders can specify the number of people in their group, housing expectations and even add pictures!
More information about Iowa's 50th RAGBRAI is here.
