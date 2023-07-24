RAGBRAI's 'I Ride 4' day lets cyclists show off the causes they're riding for

It's a day RAGBRAI Director, Matt Phippen, started — and one that is bringing the community together

CARROLL, Iowa — RAGBRAI riders rode for much more than recreation on July 24, and it's a day many won't forget.

'I Ride 4' is a day RAGBRAI director Matt Phippen created for people to "fill in the blank" and ride for any cause they choose.

One Des Moines nonprofit, Dream Team of Des Moines, has created a special bond with Phippen, even riding in honor of him on Monday.

“We got together and we decided to design some t-shirts that say 'Dream Team rides for Matt Phippen' and 'No more M.S.' Because there are times in life, when you’re family, there’s things in the world much bigger. And you have to stop and you have to go 'Hey, I hurt for him,' or 'I hurt for her,' or 'I hurt for them.' And that’s what Dream Team is, and that’s what were doing today. We’re riding for Matt Phippen because we care for him.”

Phippen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and he says this is a special day because he sees all the support people have shown for him.

“I think it was so cool being on the route today and seeing all the different jerseys. I ride for MS, I have MS, I was diagnosed a while back and to see people that were wearing MS jerseys, in support for me and then to see the Dream Team to wear a shirt to say they're in support for Matt Phippen ... [it's] pretty cool," Phippen said.

Riders take the journey from river to river for a number of reasons, even if it is just for the thrill of the ride.

"I think 'I Ride 4' is whatever you want it to be. It could be I’m riding for myself because I never thought I could do this and I want to be able to do it and prove to myself I can accomplish this, it could be for someone you lost and just to remember them the entire way. But what I think is most magical about it is you have the ability to be on the road with a complete stranger and be able to open up to them and tell your story and not feel like you're judged because you might not ever see them again, right?" Phippen said.

It is a day where many connections are made, and one Phippen told Local 5 he hopes will continue for years to come.