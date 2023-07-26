Live updates: RAGBRAI heads into Des Moines on Day 4

From hot weather to live entertainment and a party-like atmosphere, Des Moines is welcoming in RAGBRAI riders from across the country.

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI riders hit the road early on Wednesday not just to avoid the brutal heat, but also make their way to Iowa's capital city.

Wednesday's route is 54.5 miles from Ames to Des Moines. Riders will stop in Ankeny in the afternoon before heading to Des Moines and sites like Water Works Park for overnight lodging. Other towns on the route include Slater, Madrid and Polk City.

RAGBRAI's 50th ride marks the first time since 2013 it has stopped in Des Moines.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday for central and southern Iowa; heat index readings should range from 100° to 105° or higher through the afternoon.

"It's hot but it's great," said JoJo Fritz of Panama City Beach, Fla. who has ridden RAGBRAI several times. "The volunteers out on the road and then going through each small town, they make this ride bearable and we love it."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also joined the ride in Slater on Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports.

Today's RAGBRAI route

The route map has bikers riding down E 14th street/Highway 69. This road will be closed on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will lead them to Water Works Park for entertainment — like a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert — and camping.

According to Des Moines police, officers will report for RAGBRAI duty starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday in order to guide people through the expectant traffic. Police created maps specifying road closures in neighborhoods around the city, including Highland Park, Union Park, Historic East Village and more.

Entertainment Schedule (Water Works Park)

Main Stage

1 p.m. — RAPTORS – Air Force Band

2 p.m .— Dave Zollo & The Body Electric

3:15 p.m. — Brother Trucker

5 p.m. — The Nadas

7 p.m. — Dillon Carmichael

8:15 p.m. — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Bridge Stage

Noon — DJ Jimmy Jim

2 p.m. — The Crust Band

4 p.m. — Allegra Hernandez

5:30 p.m. — Kris Lager Band

7 p.m. — RAPTORS – Air Force Band

Cyclists will leave Des Moines around 6 a.m. Thursday for the 88.9-mile trip to Tama-Toledo.

For a list of breweries compiled by Catch Des Moines in the metro area, click here.

