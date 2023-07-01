Live updates: RAGBRAI departs Des Moines, heading to Tama-Toledo

Thursday's 88.9-mile route will take riders through Altoona, Newton, Grinnell and more before ending in Tama-Toledo.

TAMA, Iowa — Riders continued their RAGBRAI journey early on Thursday, leaving Des Moines with the hopes of beating the heat on the long trip ahead.

Thursday's RAGBRAI route is an 88.9-mile ride — the longest day this year, distance-wise — from Des Moines to Tama-Toledo. Other towns on the route include Altoona, Newton and Grinnell.

Adam, a cyclist from Sauk Centre, Minn., has participated in RAGBRAI three times. But this year is different.

"This is like double the people I've ever seen," Adam said. "But, you know what? You gotta live life. Get out here and adventure. Get on a bike and pedal."

The Day 5 route presents cyclists with an extra challenge: In addition to the longest trip, it marks the greatest ascent cyclists will make during the week-long ride, climbing 4,218 feet.

Temperatures will hit the mid-to upper-90s Thursday, with humidity sending heat indices into triple digits. Some places may feel like 105-110° at times.

As such, all of Iowa is under a Heat Advisory until Friday evening, with portions of southeast Iowa under a rare Excessive Heat Warning.

"The heat's the heat. You just got to stay hydrated," Adam said. "Eat some watermelon, eat some ice cream, Throw a pie in there once in a while. Just stay cool."

Thursday's theme is Military Appreciation Day.

Today's RAGBRAI route

Bikers departed Des Moines for Tama-Toledo between 4 and 6 a.m. on Thursday, heading east to Altoona.

Other towns along the route include:

Mitchellville

Altoona

Colfax

Newton

Kellogg

Grinnell

According to Des Moines police, officers reported for RAGBRAI duty starting at 4 a.m. Thursday in order to guide people through the expectant traffic. Police created maps specifying road closures in neighborhoods around the city, including Highland Park, Union Park, Historic East Village and more.

Here is your map of 2023 Ragbrai Tama Toledo! For more information on Tama and Toledo's RAGBRAI L plans: https://ragbrai.com/towns-landing-page-tama-toledo/ Posted by RAGBRAI on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Entertainment Schedule

All concerts will take place at Toledo Heights Park.

2:30 p.m. — Under Current

4 p.m. — Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band

6:15 p.m. — Not Quite Brothers

8:30 p.m. — Foghat