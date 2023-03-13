RAGBRAI announces 2023 'pass thru towns', full route

RAGBRAI also announced the themes for each day of the ride, including RAGBRAI Jersey Day and Military Appreciation Day.

IOWA, USA — Get ready, cyclists: RAGBRAI has announced the full route for its 50th anniversary ride.

The route will begin in Sioux City on Sunday, July 23 and end in Davenport on Saturday, July 29, RAGBRAI announced in late January.

Between those two cities, riders will pass through 30 communities, with seven of them serving as meeting towns.

According to the RAGBRAI website, "This year’s pass thru towns are a mix of small and large communities that have hosted riders successfully over the past fifty years."

RAGBRAI also announced themes for each day of the ride, including RAGBRAI Jersey Day and Military Appreciation Day.

RAGBRAI registration is open through May 15.

For the full route, read on below.

Sunday, July 23: Sioux City to Storm Lake

Theme: Mile of Silence and Throwback Jersey Day

Distance: 77 miles

Elevation: 3,504 ft.

Pass Thru Towns Kingsley Washta (Meeting town) Quimby



Monday, July 24: Storm Lake to Carroll

Theme: "I RIDE 4" Day

Distance: 62 miles

Elevation: 1,818 ft.

Pass Thru Towns Early Lake View (Meeting town) Breda Mt. Carmel



Tuesday, July 25: Carroll to Ames

Theme: RAGBRAI Jersey Day

Distance: 83 miles

Elevation: 1,479 ft.

Pass Thru Towns Glidden Jefferson Rippey (Meeting town) Luther



Wednesday, July 26: Ames to Des Moines

Theme: Guinness Book of World Records

Distance: 50 miles

Elevation: 1,216 ft.

Pass Thru Towns Slater Madrid Polk City Ankeny (Meeting town)



Thursday, July 27: Des Moines to Tama-Toledo

Theme: Military Appreciation Day

Distance: 82 miles

Elevation: 3,652 ft.

Pass Thru Towns Altoona Mitchellville Colfax Newton (Meeting town) Kellogg Grinnell



Friday, July 28: Tama-Toledo to Coralville

Theme: College Jersey Day

Distance: 82 miles

Elevation: 3,303 ft.

Pass Thru Towns Chelsea Belle Plaine Marengo (Meeting town) Amana Oxford



Saturday, July 29: Coralville to Davenport