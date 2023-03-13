RAGBRAI announces 2023 'pass thru towns', full route

IOWA, USA — Get ready, cyclists: RAGBRAI has announced the full route for its 50th anniversary ride.
The route will begin in Sioux City on Sunday, July 23 and end in Davenport on Saturday, July 29, RAGBRAI announced in late January.
Between those two cities, riders will pass through 30 communities, with seven of them serving as meeting towns.
According to the RAGBRAI website, "This year’s pass thru towns are a mix of small and large communities that have hosted riders successfully over the past fifty years."
RAGBRAI also announced themes for each day of the ride, including RAGBRAI Jersey Day and Military Appreciation Day.
RAGBRAI registration is open through May 15.
For the full route, read on below.
Sunday, July 23: Sioux City to Storm Lake
- Theme: Mile of Silence and Throwback Jersey Day
- Distance: 77 miles
- Elevation: 3,504 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Kingsley
- Washta (Meeting town)
- Quimby
Monday, July 24: Storm Lake to Carroll
- Theme: "I RIDE 4" Day
- Distance: 62 miles
- Elevation: 1,818 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Early
- Lake View (Meeting town)
- Breda
- Mt. Carmel
Tuesday, July 25: Carroll to Ames
- Theme: RAGBRAI Jersey Day
- Distance: 83 miles
- Elevation: 1,479 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Glidden
- Jefferson
- Rippey (Meeting town)
- Luther
Wednesday, July 26: Ames to Des Moines
- Theme: Guinness Book of World Records
- Distance: 50 miles
- Elevation: 1,216 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Slater
- Madrid
- Polk City
- Ankeny (Meeting town)
Thursday, July 27: Des Moines to Tama-Toledo
- Theme: Military Appreciation Day
- Distance: 82 miles
- Elevation: 3,652 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Altoona
- Mitchellville
- Colfax
- Newton (Meeting town)
- Kellogg
- Grinnell
Friday, July 28: Tama-Toledo to Coralville
- Theme: College Jersey Day
- Distance: 82 miles
- Elevation: 3,303 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Chelsea
- Belle Plaine
- Marengo (Meeting town)
- Amana
- Oxford
Saturday, July 29: Coralville to Davenport
- Theme: Tire Dip
- Distance: 66 miles
- Elevation: 1,604 ft.
- Pass Thru Towns
- Iowa City
- West Liberty
- Muscatine (Meeting town)
- Montpelier
- Buffalo