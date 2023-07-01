Belle Plaine, RAGBRAI pass-through town, enacts water restrictions

"No one likes this, but please do your part," a Facebook post from the Belle Plaine Police Department reads in part.

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa — A RAGBRAI pass-through town will be restricting water when cyclists arrive.

The Belle Plaine Police Department shared about the restrictions on Thursday, though many of the regulations will be in effect for multiple days.

"No one likes this, but please do your part. Below is the resolution which contains the guidelines for outdoor water usage," the Facebook post reads in part.

The water restrictions are due to inadequate water totals in the city's shallow wells. Here's what it affects:

No watering lawns, unless it's new sod which can only be watered once per week between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Gardens, flowers and new trees can be watered between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

No outdoor water usage is permitted from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday

Washing vehicles of all types, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots is strictly prohibited

People who violate the water use restrictions will first receive a verbal warning. A second violation will result in a written warning, whereas further violations will be addressed by the City Code of Ordinances.

Friday’s RAGBRAI route is 80.6 miles from Tama-Toledo to Coralville with 2,881 feet of climb. Other towns on the route include Chelsea, Marengo, Amana and Oxford.