Cyclists travel about 67 miles from Sac City to Fort Dodge for RAGBRAI Day 2

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Day two of RAGBRAI this year was spent between Sac City and Fort Dodge, where cyclists were able to stop along the scenic route to enjoy everything and anything about Iowa.

Good Morning Iowa's Jackie Schmillen took on the leg Monday, documenting the whole trip on social media.

Monday morning wasn't hard for the morning anchor, besides having to drop off clothes at the bus in Sac City when she'd already made her way to Lytton. But really, what's the extra 10 miles?

Along the ride, cyclists were able to stop and take a look at the damage left by a fire at the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders' building in Lake City.

"Even after continuous coverage on We Are Iowa Local 5 News, seeing the aftermath of the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders fire is just devastating," Jackie posted.

Jackie wrapped up her ride the way everyone should— with a deliciously gooey grilled cheese sandwich in Fort Dodge. #NotSponsored, but Say Cheese is pretty good.

Another cool thing about this year's ride is how Iowans are continuing to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Fort Dodge, RAGBRAI organizers funneled riders to go to local bars instead of one huge tent.

Cameron Nelson, Fort Dodge RAGBRAI committee member, said the goal this year was to pack the bars with more customers to help make up for losses from last year.