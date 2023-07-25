RAGBRAI is coming to Des Moines | Here's what to expect

The busiest day of RAGBRAI is expected to bring more than 40,000 people to Des Moines, which comes with a lot of traffic and large crowds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI is headed to Des Moines, and it is expected to be the busiest day yet for riders.

The nearly 55 mile journey south from Ames to Des Moines will welcome tens of thousands to the state's capital, bringing with them a lot of traffic congestion and potential hazards. Here's what you need to know about RAGBRAI's impact on the Des Moines metro.

What's the route through Des Moines?

The route map has bikers riding down E 14th street/Highway 69. This road will be closed on Wednesday, July 26th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will lead them to Water Works Park for entertainment and camping.

According to the Des Moines police, officers will report for RAGBRAI duty starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday in order to guide people through the expectant traffic. Police created maps specifying road closures in neighborhoods around the city, including Highland Park, Union Park, Historic East Village and more.

For real-time updates on road closures, check out Des Moines' and West Des Moines' interactive road maps. For traffic delays and to keep an eye on cameras around the metro, check out Iowa 511's website.

With delays expected, what will traffic in the metro look like?

The area around Water Works Park is expected to be the most congested area, however there will be crowds all across the Des Moines metro.

An important thing to note is that the bikers don't have cars, so they will be biking everywhere.

Iowa State Patrol says they have been working to make this route the safest it possibly can be, and they have a strategic plan in place.

“Number one, if you can avoid those areas tomorrow, tomorrow is a really good time to make sure to find somewhere else to maybe go. Just to completely avoid that northeast corner of Des Moines, if possible, because it is going to be congested. We’re going to see lots of bicyclists, we’re also going to see a lot of support vehicles that are going to be traveling down I-35, coming into the heart of Des Moines on 235. Then from there they’re going to be splitting all over the Des Moines Metro area," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, a pubilc relations officer for the Iowa State Patrol.

Large crowds are expected all across the metro, and more people than usual are expected to take the Ames to Des Moines RAGBRAI route.

“With numbers tomorrow, we know that there has been estimates of about potentially 30-40,000 people on the ride so far this year each day. We do expect those numbers to probably elevate a little bit tomorrow," Dinkla said.

The support vehicles for RAGBRAI riders will be traveling south on I-35 and into 235, so officials say people can expect lots of traffic on those roads.

How are cyclists staying safe in the heat?

Wednesday and Thursday will see high temps across Des Moines, so keeping cool, hydrated and aware of resources is paramount.

Local hospitals are bracing for potential cyclist influxes during the heat wave.

"We are getting prepared as a system in central Iowa for how we will handle different types of issues such as a mild heat-related illness, to a more severe type of injury," Dr. Sydney Leach, MercyOne's Emergency Department Director, told Local 5.

MercyOne plans to have medical assistance available along the route, alongside Des Moines police and RAGBRAI officials. To avoid any heat-related injuries or illnesses, make sure to check the forecast and prepare ahead of time.

Stay Weather Aware!

What entertainment is available in Des Moines?

The bikers will be camping out at Water Works Park, and there will be Des Moines-apalooza, a celebration of all things capital city.

If you're new to the area and not sure what to check out, read Local 5's newcomer's guide Des Moines and browse CatchDSM's handy RAGBRAI page for more information.

Where are cyclists headed next?

Early Thursday, bikers will make their way out of Des Moines on Walnut Street. That will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they head toward Tama-Toledo for Day 5 of RAGBRAI.