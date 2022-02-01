RAGBRAI route a 'godsend' for town of Pocahontas

RAGBRAI will go through Pocahontas for the first time in 2022.

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — As the towns announced as RAGBRAI overnight stops begin to prepare for the thousands of bikers expected to come through in July, it means even more for the town of Pocahontas, which will welcome riders for the first time ever.

The town is home to just shy of 1,800 people, but Mayor Jada Hallberg said what it lacks in size, it makes up for in energy.

"It's a godsend for our businesses," Hallberg said. "Not only just a shot in the arm for this event but to come back and see us again. And make it a regular visit. Just don't breeze through on your way to someplace else."

She said visitors will find the best people in the world in Pocahontas.

"I am just so excited for them that what this can mean for them," she said. "They've gone through some tough times, as a lot of small towns have during the pandemic."

RAGBRAI's new director, Matt Phippen, said visiting the state's small towns is one of the best parts of the ride.

"People are ready to get back and enjoy what RAGBRAI is all about," Phippen said. "Our team is ready to get on the road and be with communities and get them excited. And then in July we'll have a pretty awesome event."

This year's route starts in Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing. It is the 11th shortest ride and 18th flattest, crafted with the goal of going through Iowa's smaller communities.

RAGBRAI XLIX will be held July 24-30, 2022. You can register for the ride here.