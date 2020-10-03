Over 350 Hy-Vee employees affected by fulfillment center closing

Hy-Vee recently announced the closing of all of its fulfillment centers, impacting hundreds in the Des Moines area.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Hy-Vee recently announced the decision to close its fulfillment centers. One of those is in Urbandale - which employs upwards of 350 people.

The move comes as a way to allow Aisles Online orders to be fulfilled at local store locations. In a statement, Hy-Vee cites customer satisfaction as a reason for the change, saying they are not fully able to provide the full assortment of products or same-day pickup customers want when filling orders at a fulfillment center.

368 people will be laid off as a result of the Urbandale site's closure, according to Iowa Workforce Development.