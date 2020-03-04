Over half of people using DMARC have never used the food pantry before

They've seen a huge increase lately due to the coronavirus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Food pantries have moved to distributing prepacked bags, operating curbside pick-up, and doing intake over the phone in some cases.

DMARC'S Luke Elzinga says, "Over 50 percent of the people using the food pantry have never used it before."

Elzinga explains that 18,729 people were assisted in March. That's an increase of 12 percent compared to March of last year.

"We are still asking for donations," says Elzinga. "We are asking for people to strongly consider donating funds online because we don't have large volunteer groups we don't have the volunteer capacity to process large amounts of foods."

If you do use the food pantry, keep in mind the amount of food you get depends on how many people are in your household.