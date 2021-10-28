Police: 1 person killed in Des Moines stabbing early Thursday morning

Police are calling this the 10th homicide of the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2021 after they say a 19-year-old male was stabbed to death early Thursday morning.

First responders arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Searle Street in Des Moines shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls of an injured person.

After attempting life-saving measures, first responders transported the male to the hospital, where they later died.