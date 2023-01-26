Child dies week after being found unresponsive, Iowa Department of Public Safety says

EMMETSBURG, Iowa — An Emmetsburg child reported to be unresponsive on Jan. 19 has died.
Investigation into the death of the minor will continue, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety release.
Emmetsburg first responders arrived at a home on 8th Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 after receiving a call about an unresponsive child.
Police and EMTs attempted first aid on the scene before taking the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital. The child was transferred again to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines later that day.
The release says the child later died at Blank Children's Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
An autopsy has been conducted, but Iowa DPS has not yet released the child's cause of death.
