Pandemic learning in the kindergarten "classroom"

One local teacher is doing her best to make virtual learning as close to the real thing as possible.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Kids going back to school in a pandemic is a challenge. There are a lot of unknowns.

But one local teacher is trying to make the best of this interesting year.

If you were asked to picture the quintessential kindergarten teacher: happy, excited, energetic, kind. Amy Rowes is it.

"There will be a lot of singing and dancing. That's a given," Amy said.

She is a kindergarten teacher in the Waukee School District.

This year, her classroom is in the basement. Her basement.

"I'm still waiting to purchase a rug here, kindergarten you're always on the floor," Amy said.

She's making online school as close to in person as possible.

"Computer stands and things like that that I can just move to the floor and see the bulletin board. So we will create our anchor charts together for our different standards in learning," Amy said.

They'll stay active.

"Jumping jacks, learning how to count to 100," Amy said.

It'll be a combo of live large group, small group, and one on one time, as well as recorded videos for families.

A predictable schedule like in the building.

"I think it's just important for them to feel like they are loved and cared for," Amy said.

Everyone has their own reasons for going remote, both students and teachers.

"2020 has been something else. I lost my husband to cancer over the summer so doing online will help me focus on the kids. I really miss being around children," Amy said.

Her message for everyone at home is to give grace.

"Trust the teachers are doing everything they can right now to prepare for the best school year," Amy said.

But understand no one expects perfection.