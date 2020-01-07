Fourth of July weekend traveling tips

This upcoming weekend is one of the busiest for travel every year. How will COVID-19 affect that?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 4th of July holiday is another big test for travelers trying to enjoy time with friends and family as cases of COVID-19 surge in parts of the country.

Here's what to keep in mind if you plan to be around others.

The 4th of July represents a time for Americans to gather together and celebrate.

Memorial Day was the first major holiday where restrictions were lifted during COVID-19.

Businesses were reopened and people finally got off the couch.

We didn't see major jumps in coronavirus cases in the two weeks after the holiday, but we have more recently across the southwest and an uptick of infections in Iowa.

"We're going in the wrong direction," Anthony Fauci said. "We can't just focus on the areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk."

To be clear, what we've seen here at home is not what you'd classify as a surge like Arizona, Texas, Florida or California.

But areas like Polk County are seeing more tests come back positive.

Good news is we haven't seen an uptick in hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19.

But health officials are urging an abundance of caution heading into a busy weekend for so many people.

So what does this mean for the 4th of July?

If you're staying here, the Polk County Health Department encourages face coverings in public, avoid large gatherings and social distance.

We've heard it before, but there is more emphases this weekend with the way things are trending.

Apparently, several states are recognizing the uptick in cases.

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are requiring anyone who visits Iowa to quarantine for 14-days when they return home.

If you plan to head some place outside Iowa, know what you're getting into.

Restrictions have been reinstated across Texas, Arizona and Florida.

Bring a face mask as some states require them now in public.

"If you're not gonna stay home, and you're not gonna wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.