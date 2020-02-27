Panera Bread launches unlimited coffee subscription

For just under 30 cents a day, you can get as much Panera coffee and tea as you want.

ST. LOUIS — Caffeine lovers will now be able to drink as much coffee as they want for $8.99 a month at Panera Bread.

The chain is launching an unlimited coffee subscription service. People who take advantage can have an unlimited amount of any size and flavor: light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, iced coffee, or hot tea.

The deal shakes out to just under 30 cents a day. Panera customers can sign up for the subscription after creating a free MyPanera account.

You can redeem the subscription once up to every two hours, and refills are free while you're inside the cafe.

