Parents react to DMPS 100% virtual learning

A lot of parents have very different opinions on virtual learning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 took a look at what life could look like for Des Moines Public School students and parents.

Sylvia Jefferson and Meaghan Franzenburg both have children that attend DMPS. Both mothers have different opinions on their students going 100 percent online learning.

“If I have to quit my job to make sure Jayden gets the best education so I can be here to help him understand what’s going on, I won’t be able to pay bills," said Franzenburg.

While Jefferson, said keeping kids home will keep everyone safe.

“Can you imagine how many schools and students will be exposed and exposing families and staff exposing families to Covid," explained Jefferson.

Franzenburg admits she's thought of moving her child out of the district.

Jefferson, a single mother of two, is able to stay with her children because of unemployment benefits.

DMPS staff has put together resources and guidance for families as they return to learn on Sept. 8. The main page is Virtual Return to Learn, which includes information about what a virtual day entails, and other support topics, including: