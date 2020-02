Police said there are serious injuries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some busy roads are closed Saturday following a serious crash, Des Moines police said Saturday.

It happened near East 15th and Walker Streets.

Details are slim, but officers said the westbound I-235 exit and entrance ramps at East 15th are closed. In addition, East 15th is closed at Des Moines Street.

Police said lanes will re-open as the investigation continues, and they urge you to use a different route.