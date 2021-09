Police have closed all directions of East 14th between Guthrie Ave. and Mattern St.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a vehicle crash on the east side of Des Moines Monday afternoon, and first responders are urging you to avoid the affected area.

The crash happened on East 14th and Thompson, Des Moines police said.

Des Moines police tweeted both northbound and southbound lanes of East 14th Street are temporarily closed between Guthrie Ave. and Mattern St. They said the closure is expected to last up to two hours.

