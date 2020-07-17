Part of Raccoon River Valley Trail still closed for infrastructure work

It affects the section from Adel to Redfield.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A heads up for those who want to enjoy a walk, run or bike ride on a popular trail in central Iowa.

The Dallas County Conservation Board said the Raccoon River Valley Trail from Adel to Redfield continues to be closed.

Leaders said crews are doing infrastructure work, such as new wider decks and railings on all the bridges.

They said this section of the RRVT may be closed into September.