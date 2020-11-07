Passenger dies in 2-vehicle crash Friday night

The accident is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

SAYLORVILLE, Iowa — Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of NW 2nd St and NW 54th Ave in for an accident involving two vehicles just before 5 p.m. Friday.

One patient in the crash was transported to the hospital and has now died.

The accident involved a blue Toyota and a white Ford.

The Toyota was being driven by an adult male and also occupied by an adult female.

The female in the Toyota was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Two adults and two young children occupied the white Ford.

The occupants in the Ford were treated and released at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released by officials.