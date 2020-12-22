Christian Worship Hour founder dies at 99

Pastor Harold Salem died Friday surrounded by family, according to the president of the Christian Worship Hour.

ABERDEEN, South Dakota — After spreading his message to worshippers over the airwaves and right here in Iowa for decades, Pastor Harold Salem from the Christian Worship Hour has passed away.

Salem died at age 99 Friday morning surrounded by family in Aberdeen, South Dakota according to Bill Edwards, president of the Christian Worship Hour.

His funeral services will be live-streamed on Facebook and online.

The Christian Worship Hour airs Sunday mornings at 5 and 9 a.m. on KCWI. Edwards said 1.6 billion households watched Pastor Salem's program.