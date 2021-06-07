Furniture store shares 2 tips to finding patio sets amid shortage

Right now, customers are waiting three to four months for their furniture deliveries. Here's why.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Those in the market for new outdoor furniture are facing months of delays, and of course, it's due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now it’s about three to four months," said Kelsey Merschman, the community engagement manager for Homemakers Furniture.

These delays started at the beginning of the pandemic when people started working from home and ordering office necessities online.

“There’s a container issue going on right now because there’s just not enough containers to get all of the goods people have been ordering over to the United States," said Merschman. "And we’re working on issues with labor resources where people aren’t in factories. Our factories are shutting down because of COVID.”

Homemakers employees said they've seen two times the sales and demand for patio furniture alone.

Merschman went on and said it feels like Black Friday most weekends, but there are two things to remember when looking for patio furniture.