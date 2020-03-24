Paulsen family self-isolates while Joe is in hospital

Self isolation is even harder when a loved one is in the hospital.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe Paulsen's wife, Nicole, is the only family member allowed to see him while he's at the University of Iowa Hospital.

"Upon arriving they have security and nurses standing outside to take your temperature," explains Nicole. "They ask questions like, 'Do you have a cough? Do you have a fever? Do you have a soar throat?'"

Nicole says she is self-isolating with her her 5-year-old son Nate and they call the hospital everyday to check on Joe. However, it normally takes an hour for her call to get through.

"At this point my anxiety is through the roof and I'm overwhelmed and I'm worrying not just for Joe, but the healthcare professionals and patients that are already there."