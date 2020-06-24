Peaceful protest scheduled in Waukee Wednesday night

The walk begins at 6:00 p.m.

WAUKEE, Iowa — An event is looking to raise awareness of social injustice, and promote Black Lives Matter, in the west metro Wednesday night.

Drake University defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Al Smith's wife is organizing the walk.

He tweeted a flyer for the event, which starts at 6:00 p.m. The walk will go along Hickman Road from NE Westgate Drive to Alice's Road and back.