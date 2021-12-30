Deputies: Pedestrian dies after SUV hits him in Polk County

They said the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim is cooperating.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 77-year-old man is dead after an SUV hit him Thursday night in Polk County.

Deputies said they received a call of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian near NE 14th Street and the I-80/35 interchange just before 7:00 p.m.

First responders said they found the adult man lying in the street, suffering from critical injuries. Medics from the Saylor Township Fire Department arrived on the scene. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said despite attempts at lifesaving efforts, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim was walking eastbound across NE 14th when a Chevrolet Tahoe struck him. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with first responders.