52-year-old man dies after being hit by car Friday night, police say

Police believe while walking in the roadway, the pedestrian was hit by a 2020 Lincoln MKZ headed north.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police responded to the 6900 block of SE 14th Street around 9 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian-car crash, where officers found a 52-year-old man with critical injuries.

The Des Moines Fire Department transported the pedestrian to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police believe while walking in the roadway, the pedestrian was hit by a 2020 Lincoln MKZ headed north.

Police claim the driver was a 64-year-old Des Moines woman, but have not yet released any names.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, though police say there is "no indication of driver impairment." 

Northbound SE 14th Street was closed temporarily after the crash. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

