52-year-old man dies after being hit by car Friday night, police say

Police believe while walking in the roadway, the pedestrian was hit by a 2020 Lincoln MKZ headed north.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police responded to the 6900 block of SE 14th Street around 9 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian-car crash, where officers found a 52-year-old man with critical injuries.

The Des Moines Fire Department transported the pedestrian to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police claim the driver was a 64-year-old Des Moines woman, but have not yet released any names.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, though police say there is "no indication of driver impairment."

Northbound SE 14th Street was closed temporarily after the crash.

SE 14th St & Bloomfield Rd: DMPD & @DSMFireDept on scene of car/pedestrian crash with injury. Please stay alert for first responders, and expect temporary traffic delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/bapcIKrvPU — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) May 27, 2023