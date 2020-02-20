One woman dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Chariton

Authorities said it happened Thursday morning.

CHARITON, Iowa — A woman is dead following a auto/pedestrian collision in Chariton Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said it it happened near Auburn Avenue and North Grand Street before 8:30 a.m.

Troopers tell Local 5 the driver of a vehicle struck an adult female, identified as Bette Lawson, and a child. Lawson died at the hospital.

However, they say the young victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Lucas County Health Center and Chariton Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.