'I was kind of in shock': Pella fire destroys part of dentist office

PELLA, Iowa — A fire that originally broke out at a law firm destroyed back portion of Allen & Neumann Family Dentistry in Pella on Saturday.

The dentists, Jeffrey Allen and Denise Neumann, say it could take nine months to a year to rebuild. In the meantime, they've set up shop with another dentist in town.

Neumann said two people living in the back part of the building had to jump out of a window during the fire and were taken to the hospital.

"I didn't think it was gonna be that big to when I came down here," Allen said. "I thought maybe some smoke or something—I was kind of in shock to tell the truth."

"It was really surreal," Neumann said. "And of course, it was in the middle of a snowstorm. So that made it much more difficult."

None of the dentist office's employees were hurt, but the fire did cause major damage to equipment.