Pella police investigating after preschooler left inside school van for more than two hours

PELLA, Iowa — A police investigation is underway in Pella, after a van driver left a preschooler inside a school vehicle earlier this week.

Pella Community School District Superintendent Greg Ebeling confirmed with Local 5 it happened on April 19. They said the child was left inside the van for two and a half hours with the vehicle parked in the bus lot.

Ebeling said the van driver didn't drop the child off at the preschool, as is typical practice. He said the child found in the vehicle, secured in her child seat. Eberling said the child wasn't physically hurt.

He said the driver is no longer driving for the district. Pella police are investigating, and the district self-reported to DHS about the incident.

Ebeling said Pella Community Schools has changed its attendance procedures for preschool students and for van drivers as they complete their route.