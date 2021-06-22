Pella family wants more answers from school after their child was left on school van for more than 2 hours

According to a police report, a driver for Pella Community Schools picked Alivea Cole up on April 19 but forgot to drop her off.

PELLA, Iowa — A Pella mom is looking for answers after a driver left her three-year-old daughter inside a school van for two and a half hours.

"How did you forget my child," Tiffany Spoelstra said. "You have protocols too. You forgot my child and no one knew where she was. I don't know how this happened."

Spoelstra is Alivea's foster mom, and she said she's currently trying to adopt her.

Alivea has special needs and has a high risk of choking. She is supposed to have constant supervision while at school.

"They changed their protocols they told me," Spoelstra said. "What was wrong with your other protocols? You couldn't even do them. I have no guarantee you will keep my child safe. I don't want any other parent to go through what I did."

Andrew Heiting-Doane, Spoelstra's attorney, said they have no plans to file a lawsuit.

They just want answers and documentation about what happened and what's going to be different next school year.