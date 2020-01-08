At least three injured in industrial accident in Pella

Further investigation found the accident was likely caused by contract workers accidentally striking an underground power line while working.

PELLA, Iowa — Multiple people are hurt after an industrial accident in Pella Saturday morning.

First responders arrived at the area of Main and Lincoln Streets around 8:40 Saturday morning. They quickly secured the scene and found at least three contract workers injured, according to the Pella Police Department.

Further investigation found that contract workers had accidentally struck an underground power cable while they were working earlier Saturday morning.

Police say many nearby residents were temporarily evacuated from the area while they looked for signs of potential gas or electrical hazards.