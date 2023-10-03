'Angels of the community': Pastors share more about victims of Perry crash

The pastors have been with the family of the victims since the crash as they work toward processing this tremendous loss.

PERRY, Iowa — The pastors of the Perry crash victims are sharing more about three siblings they say were active members of the church.

Walter and Daisy Fuentes Gavidia were the two children who died, while their older sister, Edlyn Fuentes Gavidia, was also in the car at the time of the accident, Pastor David Sixtos-Villa told Local 5 on Thursday.

Following the crash, David and Sindy Sixtos-Villa, along with the rest of their community, are sharing pictures and memories of the siblings, calling them "angels of the community."

The pastors have been with the family of the victims since the crash, as they work toward processing this tremendous loss.

"It's been a tough moment, you know, the last two angels," Sindy said. "So they're trying to cope, little by little. Mom and Dad are just devastated."

The pastors say there has been an outpouring of support from Perry residents, school districts and friends.

David said the father of the children shared with him how surprised he was by the amount of love they've received.

"I was just having a word with dad," David said. "And he was telling me, 'I'm shocked how many people knew [us]'... You think people are ignored, or they're not noticed. But no, that's completely false."

The community is set to gather at Perry Middle and High this Saturday at 7 p.m. for a candlelit vigil.