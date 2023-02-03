1 person injured after car crashes into Perry house, police say

Two people were in the house at the time of the crash.

PERRY, Iowa — One person is injured after a car crashed into a home in Perry early Thursday morning, according to Perry police.

A 17-year-old male driver was traveling west on Iowa Street and drove through a "T" intersection, crashing into a home on 5th Street around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Two people were in the house at the time of the crash, but reported no injuries.

A female passenger was transported to Dallas County Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated.

"The accident is under investigation and charges are pending," police said in a press release.

